60th anniversary gathering! by judithdeacon
Out trip to Mankwe Game Reserve was to celebrate the owner's 60th wedding anniversary. Such a fabulous gathering, Most, apart from the offspring, met working with National Parks in Rhodesia back in the 70s so have kept in touch over many years.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
