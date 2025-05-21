Previous
Southern Double Collared Sunbird by judithdeacon
197 / 365

Southern Double Collared Sunbird

This little beauty was having a feast outside my bedroom window at my brother-in-law's house in Paarl, South Africa. It seems so exotic although very common there.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
May 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this little beauty!
May 21st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Wow! Spectacular!
May 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
WOW! Beautiful capture… absolutely stunning.
May 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
May 21st, 2025  
