Previous
197 / 365
Southern Double Collared Sunbird
This little beauty was having a feast outside my bedroom window at my brother-in-law's house in Paarl, South Africa. It seems so exotic although very common there.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
5
6
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
7
5
6
2022
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
14th May 2025 3:53pm
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
May 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this little beauty!
May 21st, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Wow! Spectacular!
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
WOW! Beautiful capture… absolutely stunning.
May 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
May 21st, 2025
