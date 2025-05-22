Previous
Bel Ombre Beach, Mauritius by judithdeacon
Bel Ombre Beach, Mauritius

This beach was covered in fragments of coral, whether this was washed up during storms or remnants of previously higher tides I couldn't find out but it was inches thick! The black rocks are volcanic.
judith deacon

@judithdeacon
