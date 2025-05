Mauritius Outrigger Pool Bar

Now I'm afraid you are in for a few "holiday snaps". We stayed in a resort in Bel Ombre on the South West coast of Mauritius. We have never stayed in a resort before, usually preferring to "go bush" when on holiday. However, this was really lovely, tropical and surprisingly, very quiet. We only stayed for three days but enjoyed it's beauty. We hired a driver while we were there which made travelling around the island so much easier.