Red Whiskered Bulbul by judithdeacon
Red Whiskered Bulbul

This little bird greeted us each morning and evening in the Frangipani Tree alongside our patio at the Resort - I didn't even have to leave my sundowner!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So lovely. Never seen one in the wild.
May 24th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a lovely bird. Nicely captured. Fav.
May 24th, 2025  
