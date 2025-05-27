Sign up
Anyone for Rum?
We visited an amazing Rum Distillery in Mauritius and these were just some of the fifteen varieties they wanted us to taste! I tried three or four but fifteen was definitely beyond me, despite being ex UK Navy!
27th May 2025
27th May 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
SM-A536B
Taken
2nd May 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
That looks interesting. I like a nice drop of rum me. 😁🏴☠️
May 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Dark rum is always my top tipple!
May 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
I do like rum 🙃 great shot
May 27th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That is a great shot. You did well to try three or four 😁
May 27th, 2025
