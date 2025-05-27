Previous
Anyone for Rum? by judithdeacon
203 / 365

Anyone for Rum?

We visited an amazing Rum Distillery in Mauritius and these were just some of the fifteen varieties they wanted us to taste! I tried three or four but fifteen was definitely beyond me, despite being ex UK Navy!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
55% complete

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
That looks interesting. I like a nice drop of rum me. 😁🏴‍☠️
May 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Dark rum is always my top tipple!
May 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
I do like rum 🙃 great shot
May 27th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That is a great shot. You did well to try three or four 😁
May 27th, 2025  
