Previous
204 / 365
Such a handsome creature!
Getting down to processing some of the hundreds of photos taken on our recent trip to South Africa - more to come I think!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
204
photos
110
followers
143
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th May 2025 11:50pm
Tags
giraffe
,
mankwe
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great face! I look forward to more!
June 2nd, 2025
