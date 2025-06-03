Sign up
205 / 365
More of the very superior giraffe!
...and here's the handsome fellow in all his glory!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th May 2025 11:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous!
June 3rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Must be amazing to see them in the wild (reserve)
June 3rd, 2025
