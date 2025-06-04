Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Water Lily Pfaffed with
Believe it or not I have just upgraded my version of Photoshop from 2007 (!!) to the most current version. Talk about a learning curve but fun to be had while I learn! (It really does look a bit better when viewed on black!)
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
0
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th May 2025 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Amazing result!
June 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice pfaffing I love the colours
June 4th, 2025
