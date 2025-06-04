Previous
Water Lily Pfaffed with by judithdeacon
Water Lily Pfaffed with

Believe it or not I have just upgraded my version of Photoshop from 2007 (!!) to the most current version. Talk about a learning curve but fun to be had while I learn! (It really does look a bit better when viewed on black!)
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

judith deacon

Wylie ace
Amazing result!
June 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice pfaffing I love the colours
June 4th, 2025  
