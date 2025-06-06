Sign up
208 / 365
Window collage - 70th Anniversary of D-Day
I didn't get round to uploading yesterday so this is an old image from when we went to Normandy for the 70th Anniversary of D-Day in 2014 an extraordinary experience.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What an amazing thing to have attended.
June 7th, 2025
