Window collage - 70th Anniversary of D-Day by judithdeacon
Window collage - 70th Anniversary of D-Day

I didn't get round to uploading yesterday so this is an old image from when we went to Normandy for the 70th Anniversary of D-Day in 2014 an extraordinary experience.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What an amazing thing to have attended.
