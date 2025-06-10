Previous
Hanuman the Monkey God at Grand Bassin by judithdeacon
Hanuman the Monkey God at Grand Bassin

As you can see, another dull and overcast day in Mauritius so we took the opportunity to visit a very special Hindu temple area.

Grand Bassin, also known as Ganga Talao, is a sacred crater lake regarded as the holiest place in Mauritius. Nestled amidst these serene and picturesque waters is the Grand Bassin Hindu Temple, a key spiritual site for Mauritian Hindus.

The temple is surrounded by several deities, including Lord Shiva and other gods and goddesses from the Hindu pantheon. The temple complex also features an impressive statue of Lord Shiva, one of the largest in the world.
10th June 2025

judith deacon

judith deacon
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's interesting! Lovely shot and cool framing too.
June 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and presentation. We were there about ten years ago and also went to see this wonderful temple.
June 10th, 2025  
