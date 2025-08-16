Previous
Outback Town Sign by judithdeacon
216 / 365

Outback Town Sign

We have been away for a few weeks on road trip through the outback wheatbelt and goldfield towns and up to the Pilbara and Kimberley region of West Autralia. Some of the town sign were very impressive, even for tiny little places such as Yalgoo.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Babs ace
What a great shot. So Australian. Sounds like a great trip.
August 16th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Interesting name and I'm a sucker for windmills. They grow them big down there.
August 16th, 2025  
