Previous
216 / 365
Outback Town Sign
We have been away for a few weeks on road trip through the outback wheatbelt and goldfield towns and up to the Pilbara and Kimberley region of West Autralia. Some of the town sign were very impressive, even for tiny little places such as Yalgoo.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
outback
,
town signs
,
yalgoo
Babs
ace
What a great shot. So Australian. Sounds like a great trip.
August 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Interesting name and I'm a sucker for windmills. They grow them big down there.
August 16th, 2025
