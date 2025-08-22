Previous
Brown Falcon Eighty Mile Beach by judithdeacon
Brown Falcon Eighty Mile Beach

This guy was keeping his eyes wide open scanning for prey along scrub on the sand dunes at Eighty Mile Beach.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty.
August 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful, love the glint in his eye
August 22nd, 2025  
Jo ace
Amazing capture
August 22nd, 2025  
