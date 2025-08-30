Previous
Mt Newman to Port Hedland Road scene by judithdeacon
Mt Newman to Port Hedland Road scene

The landscape in the Pilbara region of West Australia reminds me why I love living here! It's just stunning.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful landscape, I love all the tones and colours.
August 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Absolutely, it is beautiful
August 30th, 2025  
narayani ace
Love the red earth
August 30th, 2025  
