Previous
224 / 365
Mt Newman to Port Hedland Road scene
The landscape in the Pilbara region of West Australia reminds me why I love living here! It's just stunning.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
3
0
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th July 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful landscape, I love all the tones and colours.
August 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
Absolutely, it is beautiful
August 30th, 2025
narayani
ace
Love the red earth
August 30th, 2025
