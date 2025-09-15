Previous
Reef Egret at Cape Keraudren by judithdeacon
225 / 365

Reef Egret at Cape Keraudren

Amazing birdlife on our recent road trip up north of W.A., in fact I'm still processing some of the hundreds of photos I took, hence no daily uploads but I am trying to catch up!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

judith deacon

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely new to me bird.
September 15th, 2025  
