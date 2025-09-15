Sign up
225 / 365
Reef Egret at Cape Keraudren
Amazing birdlife on our recent road trip up north of W.A., in fact I'm still processing some of the hundreds of photos I took, hence no daily uploads but I am trying to catch up!
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
reef egret
cape keraudren
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely new to me bird.
September 15th, 2025
