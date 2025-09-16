Previous
Emus at Bilyuin Pools by judithdeacon
Emus at Bilyuin Pools

Sitting quietly by a waterhole and these two came down to drink.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
