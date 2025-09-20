Previous
White Winged Triller by judithdeacon
227 / 365

White Winged Triller

I saw this at the Water Treatment Plant (always a good spot for birds!) in Broome. I had never seen one before but saw quite a few after this.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
