Previous
227 / 365
White Winged Triller
I saw this at the Water Treatment Plant (always a good spot for birds!) in Broome. I had never seen one before but saw quite a few after this.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
2022
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
29th July 2025 4:46pm
white winged triller
