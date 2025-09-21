Sign up
228 / 365
Canola fields
Love it or hate it, Canola has become a dominant part of our landscape in the south west of Australia. It certainly makes for some colourful landscapes!
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Babs
ace
Beautiful layers.
September 21st, 2025
