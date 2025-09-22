Previous
Rocky Pool without water!

Rocky Pools is an area on the Gascoyne River out of Carnarvon in WA. Normally a lovely area for birding. The only problem here is that the Gascoyne River was completely dry and just a stretch of sandy river bed!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Wylie ace
so dry! great colours.
September 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
So sad
September 22nd, 2025  
Christina ace
Wonderful - the red earth makes for great shots
September 22nd, 2025  
