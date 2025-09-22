Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
229 / 365
Rocky Pool without water!
Rocky Pools is an area on the Gascoyne River out of Carnarvon in WA. Normally a lovely area for birding. The only problem here is that the Gascoyne River was completely dry and just a stretch of sandy river bed!
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
229
photos
108
followers
145
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th August 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
so dry! great colours.
September 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
So sad
September 22nd, 2025
Christina
ace
Wonderful - the red earth makes for great shots
September 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close