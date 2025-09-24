Previous
Sturt's Desert Pea by judithdeacon
Sturt's Desert Pea

Swainsona formosa, commonly known as Sturt's desert pea, is located in the arid, inland regions of mainland Australia. Such a stunning plant to come across in the dry arid interior.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
narayani ace
Fabulous!
September 24th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Lovely. Reminds me of our kakabeak flowers.
September 24th, 2025  
