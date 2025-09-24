Sign up
230 / 365
Sturt's Desert Pea
Swainsona formosa, commonly known as Sturt's desert pea, is located in the arid, inland regions of mainland Australia. Such a stunning plant to come across in the dry arid interior.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
5
2
2022
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
5th August 2025 1:20pm
sturt's desert pea
narayani
ace
Fabulous!
September 24th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Lovely. Reminds me of our kakabeak flowers.
September 24th, 2025
