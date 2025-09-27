Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Zebra Finch
As we travel around Australia our first port of call anywhere is the Water Treatment Plant!! Always good for bird spotting. This one was taken at Broome Water Treatment Plant.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
broome
,
zebra finch
,
broome water treatment plant
