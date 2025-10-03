Previous
White-winged Triller at Water Treatment Plant Broome by judithdeacon
White-winged Triller at Water Treatment Plant Broome

Another capture at the Water Treatment Plant in Broome!
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Good capture with light on the eye!
October 3rd, 2025  
katy ace
I really like the contrast of the fluid lines of the bird against the sharp shapes of the fencing
October 3rd, 2025  
