Previous
Red Wattle Bird by judithdeacon
235 / 365

Red Wattle Bird

This noisy bird seems to live in a tree in our neighbours garden and spends a lot of time telling everyone else he is there! I think he thinks it's his tree!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love how they always seem to be saying 'wattle bird, wattle bird' too
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact