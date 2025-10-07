Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
235 / 365
Red Wattle Bird
This noisy bird seems to live in a tree in our neighbours garden and spends a lot of time telling everyone else he is there! I think he thinks it's his tree!
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
235
photos
107
followers
151
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th September 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red wattle bird
Babs
ace
I love how they always seem to be saying 'wattle bird, wattle bird' too
October 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close