Isolation Day 1

24 hours since A came down with Covid and we have cracked open the Christmas jigsaw. The isolation made me feel a bit vulnerable this morning but my neighbour dropped round yoghurts and a rare packet of paracetamol. The latter made both of us do a bit of an excited jig either side of the window and we laughed at each other’s joy over a 35p pack of pills.

Symptoms so far: sore throat, fever, aches, cough, tiredness, no taste, night sweats.

Atmosphere: weird but calm. I feel guilty abandoning A in his room and spent the night catastrophising - there’s plenty of options with four of us.