Isolation Day 1 by judithg
31 / 365

Isolation Day 1

24 hours since A came down with Covid and we have cracked open the Christmas jigsaw. The isolation made me feel a bit vulnerable this morning but my neighbour dropped round yoghurts and a rare packet of paracetamol. The latter made both of us do a bit of an excited jig either side of the window and we laughed at each other’s joy over a 35p pack of pills.
Symptoms so far: sore throat, fever, aches, cough, tiredness, no taste, night sweats.
Atmosphere: weird but calm. I feel guilty abandoning A in his room and spent the night catastrophising - there’s plenty of options with four of us.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Judith Greenwood

@judithg
I live in Cambridge with my husband, Nigel, my two children - one now off at university, two cats and Monty the dog.
