And in other news...

So the young folk continue to improve and have been allowed to socialise a bit with each other today. They are eating in the living room while we eat in the kitchen which gave me flashbacks to childhood illnesses when eating your tea on the settee instead of in bed was a milestone in the recovery process. Nigel and I are ok so far though hypochondria is an ever present danger! I am still sneezing and sinuses are sore but I think it’s because I’ve overdone the First Defence nasal spray - I’m laying off it!

Salmon for dinner with a variety of baked potato/sweet potato as available and broccoli - may call the veg shop and arrange a delivery tomorrow. C and I are quite excited about a full audit of the food cupboards when we know we won’t be spreading virus.