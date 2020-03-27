Previous
Next
Company by judithg
37 / 365

Company

I started the day on good form and finally got the hoover round but then I faded and took myself off to bed a bit with sore chest and sinuses. Hypochondria is a real and present danger in these circumstances and I’ve no idea if it was actual COVID or a combination of sinus reactions and stress. Anyway with not much else to do a nap was welcome and whenever I opened my eyes this was the view...
In other news the host of our AirBnB in NY that we should have been staying in at the end of April has announced that everything will be fine by then and we should come anyway (& no he won’t refund) 🙄🙄
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
I live in Cambridge with my husband, Nigel, my two children - one now off at university, two cats and Monty the dog. I...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Newbank Lass
I fear he is optimistic... feeling doubtful over our long planned and hoped for return to northern ireland in aug...
March 29th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
The lovely Saskia....what a beautiful girl she is! An afternoon nap is the best. Every little cough or sneeze does make you wonder if you’re going down with the dreaded disease. I have done nothing but loll about all day!
March 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise