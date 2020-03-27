Company

I started the day on good form and finally got the hoover round but then I faded and took myself off to bed a bit with sore chest and sinuses. Hypochondria is a real and present danger in these circumstances and I’ve no idea if it was actual COVID or a combination of sinus reactions and stress. Anyway with not much else to do a nap was welcome and whenever I opened my eyes this was the view...

In other news the host of our AirBnB in NY that we should have been staying in at the end of April has announced that everything will be fine by then and we should come anyway (& no he won’t refund) 🙄🙄