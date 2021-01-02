Alone again

Covid cases are soaring in Cambridge. We’ve been very cautious as a city and numbers stayed low but it seems that the new strain got into schools before Christmas. The city council has responded by closing the open air market - hot food outlets got very popular during lockdown 2 and the crowds were causing concern. Unfortunately they have also locked out the greengrocers, bread, cheese and fish stalls that have kept people (especially those who don’t want to go in shops) supplied since March. Needless to say it hasn’t gone down well. On the positive side, tourism had become rather out of hand in the city (one of the reasons I stopped posting here because I couldn’t bring Monty into town for 6 months of the year because he would get trampled), and there was a permanent crowd at the entrance to King’s College. It’s been nice this year to get the town back even if everybody this morning was masked up even outdoors.