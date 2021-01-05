Watched

I thought the gate at Christ’s College might provide a bit of colour on another dull day so walked that way round on my exercise jaunt. It was repainted a couple of years ago and features Lady Margaret Beaufort (mother of Henry VII) as well as heraldic yares (those deer like creatures), red Lancastrian roses, Marguerites and forget me knots reflecting her motto of ‘Souvent me souvient’.

In other news, Marmite hummus is very Marmitey (nearly made my eyes water) and also a bit addictive.

Weather: Gloomy

Covid: Gloomy

Highlight: the Porter appearing and mirroring Lady Margaret’s pose.