I thought the gate at Christ’s College might provide a bit of colour on another dull day so walked that way round on my exercise jaunt. It was repainted a couple of years ago and features Lady Margaret Beaufort (mother of Henry VII) as well as heraldic yares (those deer like creatures), red Lancastrian roses, Marguerites and forget me knots reflecting her motto of ‘Souvent me souvient’.
In other news, Marmite hummus is very Marmitey (nearly made my eyes water) and also a bit addictive.
Weather: Gloomy
Covid: Gloomy
Highlight: the Porter appearing and mirroring Lady Margaret’s pose.
5th January 2021

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Lee
So ornate. Nice shot.
January 5th, 2021  
Boxplayer
Nice one. Gloom gloom gloom. I can't shake it - and I'm one of the lucky ones.
January 5th, 2021  
