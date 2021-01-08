Red Letter Day

Miraculously Nigel has had his knee operation. He feeling very fortunate. We were up in the cold and dark to take him and I did have sympathy for all those workers out well before dawn at this time of year. I couldn’t venture too far from home for this afternoon’s walk in case I was called to collect him so I ended up at Ascension Burial Ground which includes the Alphabet Museum, workshop of master letter cutter Eric Marland and this sign at the door.

I can’t work out if it says something...



Weather: hovering just above zero

Covid: terrible numbers and yet men doing jobs that you can see from the street (cable layers, roadworks, tree surgeons etc) seem to have abandoned Face & Space from the government’s mantra and I suspect Hands don’t feature much either.

Highlights: new drugs and vaccine approved. Nigel’s amazing tolerance to anaesthetics...

