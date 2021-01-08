Previous
Next
Red Letter Day by judithg
8 / 365

Red Letter Day

Miraculously Nigel has had his knee operation. He feeling very fortunate. We were up in the cold and dark to take him and I did have sympathy for all those workers out well before dawn at this time of year. I couldn’t venture too far from home for this afternoon’s walk in case I was called to collect him so I ended up at Ascension Burial Ground which includes the Alphabet Museum, workshop of master letter cutter Eric Marland and this sign at the door.
I can’t work out if it says something...

Weather: hovering just above zero
Covid: terrible numbers and yet men doing jobs that you can see from the street (cable layers, roadworks, tree surgeons etc) seem to have abandoned Face & Space from the government’s mantra and I suspect Hands don’t feature much either.
Highlights: new drugs and vaccine approved. Nigel’s amazing tolerance to anaesthetics...
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Newbank Lass ace
glad got surgery done. hope smooth recovery here on in.
January 8th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@newbank innards of knee hopefully much smoother than they were...
January 8th, 2021  
Esta Moon Artistry
Glad he was able to get his surgery done.
Nice shot. Interesting lettering.
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise