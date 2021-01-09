Nothing to see here...

So my desire to inject some colour into my project didn’t go quite according to plan... We drove into town so we could have a walk without Nigel overdoing it on his newly improved knee & felt slightly nervous after the reports of Derbyshire police issuing £200 fines for people driving 5 miles. Stopped briefly to distantly greet friends who are about to be vaccinated as medical professionals and are very happy about it. We got home to find that the polycotton fabric I’ve ordered to make 3-layer masks is mostly not suitable but I did manage to knock one up and I appear to still be able to breathe in it. I then successfully completed a food safety course so I can be responsible at the community kitchen I volunteer at. It was quite nerve wracking doing the test at the end because I did spend a significant part of my life working on vaccines for enterotoxigenic E.coli and it would indicate a major decline if I failed it!



Thanks very much for the good wishes on Nigel’s operation- he’s doing well.



Weather: foggy

Covid: heard somebody I know on Radio 4 last night who works with very sick patients at Papworth - they have 18 in a unit for 3 and she is incredible.

Good thing: FaceTime with Rachel