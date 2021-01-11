Previous
Not going out by judithg
11 / 365

Not going out

It’s weird not going out at all during a day (apart from a trip down to the summerhouse for zoom fitness) but I have filled another shredder bag with paperwork (2003 tax returns etc...forced myself to bin them!) so something has been achieved. I’ve also just been distracted from the coronavirus briefing by finding a mistake in the border of the blanket I’ve been making. The good thing about crochet is you can correct mistakes (tbf if you look v carefully you know) because it’s taking me a whole evening to get round the border each time.

Weather: bland
Covid: desperate, especially in London. Vaccination ramping up. European rugby scuppered.
Good things: ‘Nursem’, which is a soap/moisturiser formulator/supplier heavily supported by Adam’s employers, has supplied products to hundreds of thousands of nurses for free this year. They send a month’s supply for every item ordered & you can nominate an individual or ward.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Newbank Lass ace
Looks a cosy rug
January 11th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Good covid pic. I have forced myself to get out and walk round the block...
January 11th, 2021  
