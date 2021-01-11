Not going out

It’s weird not going out at all during a day (apart from a trip down to the summerhouse for zoom fitness) but I have filled another shredder bag with paperwork (2003 tax returns etc...forced myself to bin them!) so something has been achieved. I’ve also just been distracted from the coronavirus briefing by finding a mistake in the border of the blanket I’ve been making. The good thing about crochet is you can correct mistakes (tbf if you look v carefully you know) because it’s taking me a whole evening to get round the border each time.



Weather: bland

Covid: desperate, especially in London. Vaccination ramping up. European rugby scuppered.

Good things: ‘Nursem’, which is a soap/moisturiser formulator/supplier heavily supported by Adam’s employers, has supplied products to hundreds of thousands of nurses for free this year. They send a month’s supply for every item ordered & you can nominate an individual or ward.