Left hook

Rafiki doesn’t look like she’s 15 years old but she does struggle now with climbing up things and she likes to be let out of the front door & back in again (with loud repercussions if we don’t open the door at just the time she wants) rather than go over the gate. Since Monty died she has been able to eat at floor level again and I have bought her a couple of new toys (she did have a few before but Monty would steal them and could often be seen wandering around with a small cat toy in his mouth). It turns out that she’s not too old to enjoy tossing a catnip-filled item around the kitchen (yes I feel guilty!) and we have to be careful with the penguin treat ball because she sits and stares at it then gives us the nod and she seems to know that if Nigel filled it already she should try me....

Weather: blue skies

Covid: numbers down locally

Good thing: so many lovely comments on my photos last week - thank you. I’m at a school governor zoom tonight so will be late viewing your photos.