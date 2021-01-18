Previous
Next
Template by judithg
18 / 365

Template

Apologies for lack of commenting- our wi-fi was so poor that I could load anybody’s photos. Happily, so far this morning things seem to have recovered. In the light of the new strain I’ve been making 3 layer face masks (polycotton outer, chiffon middle layer for its electrostatic effect, cotton inner). They are a bit more fiddly to make so I’ve had to chill out a bit and not bang them out en masse like I was with the two layer versions last year. Cutting the chiffon that is almost liquid and has a mind of its own is a challenge in itself. I’ve no idea who that old wrinkly hand belongs to....

Weather: sun attempting to break through at times followed by blustery wind.
Covid: some great news on friends and family being invited for vaccination - some quite unexpectedly but it will make a huge difference.
Good thing: broadband line to Nigel’s office just about limped through the meeting I was chairing.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Have you just picked up how to sew Judith? Wouldn’t have though in your busy high powered career you would have had time for lessons! Not just any old sewing mind, chiffon is a challenge & fancy having any chiffon in the back of the cupboard! You missed your vocation as a fashion designer ...you could be making wedding dresses instead of masks! Plus the knitting of course too.......I could go on! Look forward to seeing the finished article! Hope you have a proper sewing room that fits your status! 🤣🤣
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise