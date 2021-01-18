Template

Apologies for lack of commenting- our wi-fi was so poor that I could load anybody’s photos. Happily, so far this morning things seem to have recovered. In the light of the new strain I’ve been making 3 layer face masks (polycotton outer, chiffon middle layer for its electrostatic effect, cotton inner). They are a bit more fiddly to make so I’ve had to chill out a bit and not bang them out en masse like I was with the two layer versions last year. Cutting the chiffon that is almost liquid and has a mind of its own is a challenge in itself. I’ve no idea who that old wrinkly hand belongs to....



Weather: sun attempting to break through at times followed by blustery wind.

Covid: some great news on friends and family being invited for vaccination - some quite unexpectedly but it will make a huge difference.

Good thing: broadband line to Nigel’s office just about limped through the meeting I was chairing.