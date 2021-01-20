Bridge Street Cyclists

A quick trip into town today for some bread and veg from the market since the petition to reopen it was successful. It’s a very much reduced offering and the barriers all around make it look like a prison (I don’t know why they’re necessary as the crowds were attracted by the hot food stalls not empty pitches) but better than nothing. I nearly photographed a couple of our safety Marshall’s, unmasked, 2 feet apart and leaning against the window of an empty shop having a quiet fab. Summed up what I think of the council at the moment but I chickened out - my new lens isn’t very subtle! I’m pretty sure the cyclist is going the wrong way up Green Street here but congestion isn’t exactly a problem...



Weather: light drizzle

Covid: ongoing

Good things: off to walk a dog (hurrah!) for someone isolating (not too ill luckily), a food drop off to a young family in a village which included unicorn cakes, a new President- hallelujah!