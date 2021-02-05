In lockdown 1 we noticed the blackbirds bathing in an old cat bowl I’d put out with water during the previous summer heatwave and I decided to invest in a proper posh stone model. Needless to say they carried on using the cat bowl..... Eventually however, with pigeons taking the lead, it has become popular for drinks and/or baths with blackbirds, robins and the visiting foxes. There are definite welcome signs of spring in the garden with daffs out, blossom on the way and a beautiful blue sky this morning - next week the forecast is for snow all week.
Weather: glorious spring day with ominous black clouds later
Covid: off on a distanced walk with a friend for the first time in weeks
Good things: Jackie Weaver sorting out Handforth council - relieved none of my governor meetings have ever degenerated quite so badly (though some previous members have been of that ilk). https://youtu.be/l17UIwAFOyk