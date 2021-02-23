Branching out

Successful trip to the chiropractor in which he gave various options at the start (pre-exam) and I dismissed half of them (good job he couldn’t see the pursed lips under my mask) and then promptly demonstrated why he was right and I was wrong. Looks like a combination of two issues and so he set me homework to go on a walk and find a hill (rarity in Cambridge- there’s one!) to see if it makes it better or worse. It’s been a beautiful afternoon so I was happy to oblige. I went via the plane trees on Jesus Green which are striking all year round.



Weather: beautiful spring sunshine

Covid: numbers dropping. Have recognised that I’m lockdown grumpy!

Good thing: the fridge at the Community Fridge is full of dairy products thanks to a donation from my neighbours. Happy days tomorrow.