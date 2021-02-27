House hunting

The sun is out and a young man’s attention turns to courtship. We had great tits in this box last year and I’m not sure if they chucked their own bedding out or if a woodpecker raided the nest so I’ve got Nigel to make a thick plate for the entrance to make access harder for predators (hopefully - I’ve a nasty feeling that a woodpecker could make swift work of pecking round it). I wasn’t sure if it would put the tits off but a blue tit has been busy tapping away at the entrance so fingers crossed it will make a suitable starter home. The blackbirds have also been busy collecting twigs - justifying a lack of tidiness in the garden.



Weather: unseasonably warm and sunny

Covid: ignoring it

Good thing: rejuvenation.