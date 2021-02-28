Day of two halves

A foggy start to the day which gave way to lovely blue skies which some very odd phenomena in between when the fog tried to crawl back in. We were on a rather unphotogenic part of the walk when that happened though so you have the sun in the river instead. The college boathouses and the river here should be teeming with rowers. We will have science students back next weekend so maybe they’ll get out.



Weather: fog & blue skies & both at once

Covid: More than 20 million first doses delivered 38% of the adult population- all hail the NHS & Kate Bingham!

Good thing: spotted about 6 jays in a tree having an intense conversation- or possibly an argument- possibly not good but interesting.

