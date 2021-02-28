Previous
Day of two halves by judithg
59 / 365

Day of two halves

A foggy start to the day which gave way to lovely blue skies which some very odd phenomena in between when the fog tried to crawl back in. We were on a rather unphotogenic part of the walk when that happened though so you have the sun in the river instead. The college boathouses and the river here should be teeming with rowers. We will have science students back next weekend so maybe they’ll get out.

Weather: fog & blue skies & both at once
Covid: More than 20 million first doses delivered 38% of the adult population- all hail the NHS & Kate Bingham!
Good thing: spotted about 6 jays in a tree having an intense conversation- or possibly an argument- possibly not good but interesting.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
gloria jones ace
Neat atmospheric capture
February 28th, 2021  
