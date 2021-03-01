Previous
Light up by judithg
Light up

Busy day today and I completely forgot to take a photo so it’s a good excuse to share this photo that I took on Friday and I rather like. I was pootling along the road and the sun was in just the right position. I have ordered some new staging for my greenhouse to replace the makeshift bench I’ve used before. Water damage means it’s now sagging. This new one should last forever which is good because I feel sure you could practically buy a new greenhouse for the same cost.

Weather: very nice but I was stuck in
Covid: fingers crossed things are looking promising
Good thing: the chiropractor tomorrow- I could feel my sore back during zoom fitness this morning - normally I can’t so I’m hoping he’s able to work some magic on it.
Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Alison Tomlin ace
Well I've seen this already but it is rather fab so I'll fav it. I could do with sorting out my greenhouse but there's a long list....
March 1st, 2021  
