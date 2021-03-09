Filming Granchester

I spent the morning doing ‘big shops’ for the Community Fridge and then I accidentally volunteered to go across town to collect some paper bags (I had assumed the donor lived nearby!) and it turned out it was a good trip. I got to nose around two new developments (one not great, one actually a v good example of high density housing) and on the way home I thought I’d drive through Granchester because it is lovely when the blossom is out. On the way in there were telltale signs of filming season (car park signs, the wisteria which is permanently out on the vicarage) and sure enough when I turned the corner it was all lights, camera, action. Even better, there was somewhere to pull over. To be fair the whole afternoon would have been even better if I’d had more than my phone with me but I didn’t so I’m afraid you’ll have to peer at this if you want to see the extras and lighting rig and make up and all that malarkey.



Weather: beautiful spring sunshine

Covid: numbers down

Good thing: the chiropractor. Progress is being made.