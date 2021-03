Swanning around

Had a walk this morning with a friend who’s had to spend a lot of the year shielding to protect a family member. Three weeks post vaccination (& more for me) she was keen to come out for a walk and to see what was happening in town. We headed over via a scenic route by the river - I try not to post too many swans as they are good for emergencies but I liked this one.



Weather: very pleasant

Covid: 🤷🏼‍♀️

Good thing: busy day but I squeezed in knocking up a rhubarb cake.