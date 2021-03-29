Nancy’s Bike

It’s been a beautiful day for phase one of operation ‘Relax Lockdown’ & I met some old friends from lab days (they are still very much active on the science front) and my PhD supervisor’s widow, Nancy. I think she must be over 80 now but you wouldn’t know it. We collected takeaway toasties and headed to the river where we could enjoy the spring weather and a chat - a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. I took a few photos so I’ll probably post a couple more to mark the day!



Weather: sunny - will be warm tomorrow when the breeze drops

Covid: Rule of six outdoors plus some sports - hurrah!

Good thing: long friendships

