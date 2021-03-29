Previous
Next
Nancy’s Bike by judithg
88 / 365

Nancy’s Bike

It’s been a beautiful day for phase one of operation ‘Relax Lockdown’ & I met some old friends from lab days (they are still very much active on the science front) and my PhD supervisor’s widow, Nancy. I think she must be over 80 now but you wouldn’t know it. We collected takeaway toasties and headed to the river where we could enjoy the spring weather and a chat - a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. I took a few photos so I’ll probably post a couple more to mark the day!

Weather: sunny - will be warm tomorrow when the breeze drops
Covid: Rule of six outdoors plus some sports - hurrah!
Good thing: long friendships
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Newbank Lass ace
I really like this. Hurrah to relaxing. First time in so long inlaws sat on garden for chat rather than doorstep chat!
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise