Yum

Nigel’s company gave all the employees a sort of afternoon tea in a box to mark an event and it contained this little jar of loveliness. I don’t usually like jams with alcohol but this one is very good & has a citrusy tang to cut through the sweet strawberry. It’s just a shame we didn’t have picnic weather today...

The new sofa has arrived - not at 6am as threatened but at 6.10am... We watched rather bleary- eyed as the rather taciturn delivery men constructed it for us and have tested out its snooze potential this afternoon. 10/10.

Weather: rained all day

Covid: all rather frustrating as number rise again

Good thing: I don’t need to water the garden