Yum by judithg
153 / 365

Yum

Nigel’s company gave all the employees a sort of afternoon tea in a box to mark an event and it contained this little jar of loveliness. I don’t usually like jams with alcohol but this one is very good & has a citrusy tang to cut through the sweet strawberry. It’s just a shame we didn’t have picnic weather today...
The new sofa has arrived - not at 6am as threatened but at 6.10am... We watched rather bleary- eyed as the rather taciturn delivery men constructed it for us and have tested out its snooze potential this afternoon. 10/10.
Weather: rained all day
Covid: all rather frustrating as number rise again
Good thing: I don’t need to water the garden
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
41% complete

Donna Holder
What a nice gesture. And a lovely combination of flavours. Enjoy the sofa.
June 4th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
When's Wimbledon?
June 4th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@fueast is it happening? Should be soon if so!
June 4th, 2021  
