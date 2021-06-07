Bina

Bina does the very important job of guarding the door at The Cambridge Fabric Company. She’s a slightly feisty cockerpoo but she did let me in. We painted Rachel’s bedroom during lockdown (end of first one??) and ordered in some fabric swatches for curtains based on the website and looking through the window. Nothing really took my fancy so I went in to look in their magic samples books as soon as the shops reopened. By the time the swatches arrived the shops had closed again and my potential favourite didn’t come at all. Anyway today I went on a mission, looked again at the shop sample and ordered the curtains before I change my mind/lockdown 4 starts.



Weather: sweaty and overcast with a very hot sun when it broke through.

Covid: vaccines opened to 25 and over, Adam just one step away....

Good thing: the lady in the fabric shop suddenly stepped away from me and then announced that I smelled fantastic which was an unexpectedly good outcome (Jo Malone Jasmine, Sambac and Marigold if you’re wondering!) I’m off to get Adam from half way down the M11 - looking forward to having him back for a few days - it still seems odd that it’s allowed!