An evening ride

It was a hot day but we got some overdue gardening done in the morning, a bit of hammock time/football watching in the afternoon and a lot of internet searching/confusion re the new bathroom on my part. I was persuaded to get on my bike in the evening and was glad of it as it was a lovely ride out through the university and back via the river. There were almost no cars on the road and most people seemed to have had enough sun and retreated back home or maybe to pub gardens.



Weather: hot and sunny

Covid: creeping up across the country

Good things: All the summer pots planted