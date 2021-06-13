Previous
Next
An evening ride by judithg
159 / 365

An evening ride

It was a hot day but we got some overdue gardening done in the morning, a bit of hammock time/football watching in the afternoon and a lot of internet searching/confusion re the new bathroom on my part. I was persuaded to get on my bike in the evening and was glad of it as it was a lovely ride out through the university and back via the river. There were almost no cars on the road and most people seemed to have had enough sun and retreated back home or maybe to pub gardens.

Weather: hot and sunny
Covid: creeping up across the country
Good things: All the summer pots planted
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alison Tomlin ace
Most likely too much football booze to drive. Looks lovely out.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise