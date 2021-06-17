Window box goals

Rebecca and I had a long walk through town in the evening (& I’d already done quite a distance in the morning). It was probably a good job then that I had a phone consultation with a nice back surgeon in the afternoon and he has sent me for an MRI as I’ve been feeling the after effects ever since. I say ‘nice’ because he several times said I was young (hurrah) and more importantly that he can fix me which is extra good because he was using ‘young’ in relative terms for having a back issue (not actually hurrah).



Weather: beautiful evening

Covid: Delta still causing concern

Good thing: eventually found summer clothes in my size - definitely serious supply issues in John Lewis.