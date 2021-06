Ammi major

I used to grow Ammi major from seeds and it reached about 3ft tall. These ones have self-seeded and have become, well, majorly tall. The cutting and vegetable beds are recovering from the torrential rain at any rate. I spent most of the day bathroom planning/tile hunting again and I’m getting a plan together which may be thwarted by a random hot-water pipe so fingers crossed for the plumber visit on Friday.



Weather: better!

Covid: on the up 🤨

Good thing: a cat on my lap