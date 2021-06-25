Diversity

It was drizzly in the morning so our outside decorator who had finally rocked up on Thursday abandoned us again - it’s not looking great for the foreseeable either though I’m pretty sure he could be doing some prep work if not actually painting. Anyway the day turned out pretty pleasant in the end and I cycled over to Sainsbury’s in Eddington for a much needed food shop. There are huge tracts of all sorts of wildflowers out there - I don’t know if it’s just where the ground has been churned up during building works or if it’s deliberate but there are marguerites, scabious and some purple pea type flowers as well as those in the photo.



Weather: pretty nice after 9am

Covid: surge in numbers in the university areas as all the graduands got tests ahead of graduation - must have been some very disappointed families.

Good thing: smooth cycle paths so I didn’t come a cropper on my overloaded bike.