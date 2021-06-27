Rebirth

It’s a year since we lost my mum. We couldn’t be with her at the time because of Covid and we couldn’t go down and visit her grave with my dad and my sister because Nigel is still on his track and trace isolation - so really it’s time Covid cleared off. On the upside my sister and dad managed to get through the police road blocks surrounding his little village (there’s been a massive illegal rave in the countryside just outside- I nearly had a heart attack when the news said the public had to stay away from the village- I was relieved it was a rave and not a man axeman).



Weather: hazy, breezy but pleasant

Covid: Nigel’s last day of quarantine

Good thing: my leg issue isn’t too bad at the moment so I had a good walk including All Souls’ graveyard with its wild flowers.