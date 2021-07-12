Brock

Well, well, well! I had my camera too close to the tunnel on Wednesday night and though I caught our visitor I convinced myself it was a fox with a funny tail. Then I looked again frame by frame on Saturday night having seen, sadly, several young badgers dead on the road when I visited my dad, and realised that it was most definitely a badger. I set the camera further back to catch her again - even I couldn’t mistake this for a fox! This has caused considerable neighbourhood excitement and it turns out there are more tunnels than Colditz up and down the road as our friend here is on her nocturnal trips out. Apparently they have a huge range but we also have long gardens down our road and some are wild enough to host a badger sett I reckon!



Weather: cloudy becoming wet but good for gardening

Covid: awaiting a football related surge

Good thing: suburban wildlife